Recap: Provident Financial Q4 Earnings

Shares of Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) fell 0.6% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 109.52% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $8,619,000 decreased by 7.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.48

52-week low: $11.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.77%

Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in providing community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's business segment is Bank. The Bank's activities include attracting deposits, offering banking services and originating and purchasing single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction and, to a lesser extent, other mortgage, commercial business and consumer loans. It offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.