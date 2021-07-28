 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Recap: Provident Financial Q4 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:43am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Provident Financial Hldgs (NASDAQ:PROV) fell 0.6% after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 109.52% year over year to $0.44, which beat the estimate of $0.18.

Revenue of $8,619,000 decreased by 7.27% year over year, which missed the estimate of $8,950,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $18.48

52-week low: $11.40

Price action over last quarter: Up 8.77%

Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings Inc is engaged in providing community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's business segment is Bank. The Bank's activities include attracting deposits, offering banking services and originating and purchasing single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction and, to a lesser extent, other mortgage, commercial business and consumer loans. It offers business checking accounts, other business banking services and services loans for others.

 

Related Articles (PROV)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com