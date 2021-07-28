Recap: Automatic Data Processing Q4 Earnings

Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) were unchanged after the company reported Q4 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 5.26% year over year to $1.20, which beat the estimate of $1.14.

Revenue of $3,737,000,000 rose by 10.66% year over year, which beat the estimate of $3,680,000,000.

Outlook

ADP said it sees FY22 sales growth of 6-7% year over year and adjusted EPS growth of 9-11% year over year.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jmc6ru8y

Price Action

52-week high: $208.59

52-week low: $127.31

Price action over last quarter: Up 10.35%

Company Profile

ADP competes in the human resources administration services industry. It provides services that satisfy companies' human resources needs, such as payroll processing and benefits administration. ADP was founded in 1949 and has its headquarters in Roseland, New Jersey.