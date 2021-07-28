 Skip to main content

Lantheus Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:30am
Shares of Lantheus Holdings (NASDAQ:LNTH) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.00% over the past year to $0.11, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $101,064,000 higher by 53.10% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $94,870,000.

Outlook

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $0.38 and $0.42.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $395,000,000 and $402,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/c4ezy4mq

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $28.74

Company's 52-week low was at $10.52

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.67%

Company Overview

Lantheus Holdings Inc caters to the United States healthcare sector with the development of diagnostic products. Its imaging products and agents assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases. Its agents are typically non-radioactive compounds that are used in diagnostic procedures, such as cardiac ultrasounds, or echocardiograms, x-ray imaging used by physicians to progress the clarity of the diagnostic image. The company's portfolio of imaging products includes medical radiopharmaceuticals such as DEFINITY, TechneLite, Xenon Xe 133 Gas, Cardiolite, and Neurolite. Its revenue is generated from the sales of diagnostic imaging agents to wholesalers, distributors radiopharmacy and directly to hospitals and clinics predominantly in the United States.

 

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

