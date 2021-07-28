 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Old Dominion Freight Line: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:23am   Comments
Share:

 

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.80% year over year to $2.31, which beat the estimate of $2.09.

Revenue of $1,319,000,000 up by 47.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Old Dominion Freight Line hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0lffadha

Technicals

52-week high: $276.09

52-week low: $176.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.59%

Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is the third- largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 240 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry- leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.

 

Related Articles (ODFL)

Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2021
More LTL Carriers May Follow AAA Cooper To The Altar, Consultant Says
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For July 13, 2021
FedEx's Service Issues In Strong LTL Market Apparent Ahead Of Cancellations
Old Dominion Reports Strong Demand Continued Through May
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings News

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com