Old Dominion Freight Line: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 84.80% year over year to $2.31, which beat the estimate of $2.09.

Revenue of $1,319,000,000 up by 47.18% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,230,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Old Dominion Freight Line hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://services.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=0lffadha

Technicals

52-week high: $276.09

52-week low: $176.34

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.59%

Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line is the third- largest less-than-truckload carrier in the United States, with more than 240 service centers and 9,200-plus tractors. OD is by far one of the most disciplined and efficient providers in the trucking industry, and its profitability and capital returns stand head and shoulders above its peers. Strategic initiatives revolve around increasing network density through market share gains and maintaining industry- leading service via consistent infrastructure investment.