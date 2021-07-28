Teledyne Technologies: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 85.89% over the past year to $4.61, which beat the estimate of $2.76.

Revenue of $1,121,000,000 higher by 50.81% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,030,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $15.25 and $15.50.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 11:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jqhb5nc9

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $457.79

Company's 52-week low was at $298.78

Price action over last quarter: down 2.37%

Company Overview

Teledyne Technologies Inc sells technologies for industrial markets. Roughly a fourth of Teledyne's revenue comes from contracts with the United States government. The firm operates in four segments: instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems. The instrumentation segment contributes the largest proportion of revenue and provides monitoring instruments primarily for marine and environmental applications. The digital imaging segment includes image sensors and cameras for industrial, government, and medical customers. The aerospace and defense electronics segment provides electronic components and communication products for aircraft. The engineered systems segment provides solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications.