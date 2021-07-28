Stepan: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL) moved higher by 0.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 9.70% over the past year to $1.81, which missed the estimate of $1.83.

Revenue of $595,511,000 rose by 29.30% year over year, which beat the estimate of $545,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Stepan hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gdxuzgkk

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $139.30

Company's 52-week low was at $105.96

Price action over last quarter: down 9.28%

Company Overview

Stepan Co manufactures and sells a variety of chemicals and chemical-based products. The company organizes itself into three segments based on product type. The surfactants segment, which generates the majority of revenue, sells cleaning agents used in detergents, shampoos, body wash, fabric softeners, toothpastes, and other personal-care products. Surfactants are chemical agents that affect the interaction between two surfaces. The polymers segment sells polyurethane used to manufacture rigid foam for thermal insulation, as well as phthalic anhydride used to make plastic components for the construction, automotive, and boating industries. The specialty products segment sells chemicals used in food and flavoring. Most of Stepan's revenue comes from the United States.