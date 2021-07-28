Wabash National: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 0.00% year over year to $0.21, which beat the estimate of $0.12.

Revenue of $449,422,000 up by 32.51% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $456,410,000.

Outlook

Wabash National sees FY21 EPS of $0.67-$0.77.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.wabashnational.com%2F&eventid=3193363&sessionid=1&key=966240091071175CFD2D5C4B955F3B33®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $20.55

52-week low: $10.87

Price action over last quarter: down 21.37%

Company Description

Wabash National Corp, along with its subsidiaries, is a diversified industrial manufacturer and producer of semi-trailers, truck bodies, specialized commercial vehicles, and liquid transportation systems. It designs, manufactures, and market a diverse range of products, including dry freight and refrigerated trailers, platform trailers, bulk tank trailers, dry and refrigerated truck bodies, truck-mounted tanks, intermodal equipment, structural composite panels and products, trailer aerodynamic solutions, and specialty food grade and pharmaceutical equipment. The company's operating segment includes Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products Group, and Final Mile Products. It derives a majority of the revenue from the Commercial Trailer Products segment.