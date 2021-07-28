 Skip to main content

Recap: Stifel Financial Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:19am   Comments
Shares of Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) rose 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 9.68% year over year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.35.

Revenue of $1,153,000,000 up by 28.71% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,060,000,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/a4umsap4

Technicals

52-week high: $117.11

Company's 52-week low was at $47.72

Price action over last quarter: down 6.08%

Company Overview

Stifel Financial is a middle-market-focused investment bank that produces more than 90% of its revenue in the United States. Approximately 60% of the company's net revenue is derived from its global wealth management division, which supports over 2,000 financial advisors, with the remainder coming from its institutional securities business. Stifel has a history of being an active acquirer of other financial service firms.

 

