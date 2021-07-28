Recap: Steven Madden Q2 Earnings

Shares of Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 352.63% over the past year to $0.48, which beat the estimate of $0.30.

Revenue of $394,797,000 higher by 179.28% year over year, which beat the estimate of $371,690,000.

Outlook

Steven Madden sees FY21 EPS of $2.00-$2.10 and sales growth of 43%-47%.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $45.87

52-week low: $18.47

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.06%

Company Description

Steven Madden Ltd designs and sells brand-name and private-label footwear and accessories. Its products are geared toward fashion-conscious adults and children. The company sells its products through department stores and other retailers as well as its own stores and websites. Nearly all of the company's revenue comes from three of its segments. The wholesale footwear segment accounts for the majority of revenue, while the wholesale accessories and retail segments contribute sizable amounts. Geographically, most sales are in North America and South Africa, but the company's products also reach Europe, Asia, and Australia.