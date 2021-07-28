Costamare: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 80.77% year over year to $0.47, which missed the estimate of $0.54.

Revenue of $166,770,000 higher by 49.08% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $159,000,000.

Guidance

Costamare hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Costamare hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.costamare.com/results

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $12.68

52-week low: $4.48

Price action over last quarter: down 7.57%

Company Overview

Costamare Inc is an owner of containerships in Monaco. It provides marine transportation services by chartering its container vessels to liner operators under long, medium and short-term time charters. The company's fleet of vessels includes Cosco Guangzhou, Cosco Ningbo, Cosco Yantian, Vantage, Valor, Valiant and Maersk Kobe, and among others. Costamare provides services to ocean carriers that demand a high standard of safety and reliability. It generates its revenues from time charters.