Recap: RPC Q2 Earnings

Shares of RPC (NYSE:RES) moved higher by 1.1% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 100.00% over the past year to ($0.00), which beat the estimate of ($0.01).

Revenue of $188,757,000 up by 111.37% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $202,020,000.

Guidance

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

RPC hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.rpc.net%2F&eventid=3196353&sessionid=1&key=646ACAA381FA92A47598195610FFD17D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $7.43

52-week low: $2.23

Price action over last quarter: down 11.90%

Company Overview

RPC Inc is an oilfield services company. It provides specialized oilfield services and equipment primarily to independent and major oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas properties throughout the United States. The company's operating segment includes Technical Services and Support Services. It generates maximum revenue from the Technical Services segment. Technical Services segment consists primarily of pressure pumping, downhole tools, coiled tubing, snubbing, nitrogen, well control, wireline, and fishing. Support Services segment consists primarily of drill pipe and related tools, pipe handling, pipe inspection and storage services, and oilfield training and consulting services.