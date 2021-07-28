Thermo Fisher Scientific: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 43.96% over the past year to $5.60, which beat the estimate of $5.49.

Revenue of $9,273,000,000 higher by 34.06% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $8,770,000,000.

Guidance

The upcoming fiscal year's EPS expected to be between $22.07 and $22.07.

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $35,900,000,000 and $35,900,000,000.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.thermofisher.com%2F&eventid=3192625&sessionid=1&key=FBF9D792C9745344DBEA7ADDF1E92678®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $534.50

52-week low: $401.06

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.77%

Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific sells scientific instruments and laboratory equipment, diagnostics consumables, and life science reagents. The firm operates through four segments (revenue figures include some cross-segment revenue): analytical technologies (16% of sales); specialty diagnostic products (17%); life science solutions (38%); and lab products and services (38%).