Recap: Generac Q2 Earnings
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 28, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Shares of Generac Hldgs (NYSE:GNRC) fell 0.8% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 70.71% year over year to $2.39, which beat the estimate of $2.31.

Revenue of $919,981,000 up by 68.23% year over year, which beat the estimate of $863,410,000.

Looking Ahead

The upcoming fiscal year's revenue expected to be between $3,652,950,000 and $3,727,500,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ssx99kmp

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $457.00

52-week low: $134.72

Price action over last quarter: Up 34.40%

Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs and manufactures power generation equipment and other engines- powered products serving residential, commercial, oil, gas, and other industrial markets. It offers standby generators, and portable and mobile generators for a variety of applications. In addition, the company offers lighting, heating, pumps, and outdoor power equipment. Generac reports sales in multiple divisions: residential, commercial and industrial, and others. The company has the capability to produce a wide range of engine products from certain stationary generator solutions to much larger multimegawatt systems. Sales generated in the United States account for the majority of total sales.

 

