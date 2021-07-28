Dynatrace: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) remained unaffected after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 23.08% over the past year to $0.16, which beat the estimate of $0.15.

Revenue of $209,740,000 rose by 34.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $203,370,000.

Outlook

Q2 EPS expected between $0.15 and $0.16.

Q2 revenue expected between $219,000,000 and $221,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/dnt/mediaframe/45549/indexl.html

Price Action

52-week high: $63.55

Company's 52-week low was at $33.83

Price action over last quarter: Up 40.36%

Company Description

Dynatrace Inc offers a software intelligence platform, purpose-built for dynamic multicloud environments. The company designed its software intelligence platform to allow customers to modernize and automate IT operations, develop and release high-quality software faster, and improve user experiences for consistently better business outcomes. The Dynatrace platform leverages an automatic instrumentation technology called OneAgent, a real-time dependency mapping system called SmartScape, its transaction-centric code analysis technology called PurePath, and an open artificial intelligence, or AI, engine called Davis for instant answers to degradations in service, anomalies in behavior, and user impact.