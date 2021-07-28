Bunge: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) moved higher by 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were down 32.73% over the past year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $1.57.
Revenue of $15,391,000,000 rose by 62.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,480,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Bunge said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.50+.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 08:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/45355/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $92.38
52-week low: $42.85
Price action over last quarter: down 14.00%
Company Overview
Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.
