Bunge: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Bunge (NYSE:BG) moved higher by 2.9% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were down 32.73% over the past year to $2.61, which beat the estimate of $1.57.

Revenue of $15,391,000,000 rose by 62.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $11,480,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Bunge said it sees FY21 adjusted EPS of $8.50+.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/bg/mediaframe/45355/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $92.38

52-week low: $42.85

Price action over last quarter: down 14.00%

Company Overview

Founded in 1818, Bunge is a global agribusiness and food company with operations along the farm-to-consumer food chain. The agribusiness segment generates roughly two thirds of profits and includes the largest oilseed processing capacity globally. The company is a leading oilseed processor and seller of packaged vegetable oils and other food and ingredients products.