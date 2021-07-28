Recap: Owens-Corning Q2 Earnings
Shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 195.45% year over year to $2.60, which beat the estimate of $2.13.
Revenue of $2,239,000,000 rose by 37.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,000,000,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Conference Call Details
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 09:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/oc/mediaframe/45479/indexr.html
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $109.89
52-week low: $59.14
Price action over last quarter: down 6.26%
Company Profile
Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.
