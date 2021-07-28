Recap: Owens-Corning Q2 Earnings

Shares of Owens-Corning (NYSE:OC) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 195.45% year over year to $2.60, which beat the estimate of $2.13.

Revenue of $2,239,000,000 rose by 37.78% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $2,000,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 09:00 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://78449.choruscall.com/dataconf/productusers/oc/mediaframe/45479/indexr.html

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $109.89

52-week low: $59.14

Price action over last quarter: down 6.26%

Company Profile

Owens Corning is a leading manufacturer of glass fiber utilized in composites and building materials. The Ohio-based company operates three reporting segments: composites, insulation, and roofing; each segment accounts for about one third of Owens Corning's consolidated sales. The company's end-market exposure breaks down as follows: 34% U.S. repair and remodel, 13% U.S. new residential construction, 19% U.S. commercial and industrial, and 34% international. Owens Corning emerged from asbestos-liability-related bankruptcy in 2006.