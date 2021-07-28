LG Display: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of LG Display Co (NYSE:LPL) fell 2.3% in pre-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 194.64% year over year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $6,199,000,000 up by 46.00% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $6,330,000,000.

Outlook

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

LG Display Co hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 04:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://ircc.kudosworks.co.kr/webcastCall.do?evntId=EV00000076

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $12.30

Company's 52-week low was at $5.12

Price action over last quarter: down 18.99%

Company Profile

LG Display is a South Korea-based company that is principally engaged in developing, manufacturing and selling TFT-LCD and OLED display panels. The company's products consist of panels for notebook computers, monitors, televisions, smartphones, tablets, and others. The company conducts direct sales through overseas subsidiaries in a number of countries, including the United States, Germany, Japan, Taiwan, China, and Singapore. These subsidiaries conduct sales activities and offer technical support to clients. The company generates the majority of its revenue from overseas markets, with the rest from South Korea.