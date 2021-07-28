Littelfuse: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share rose 380.28% over the past year to $3.41, which beat the estimate of $2.24.
Revenue of $523,488,000 rose by 70.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $469,830,000.
Looking Ahead
Q3 EPS expected to be between $3.07 and $3.23.
Q3 revenue expected between $510,000,000 and $524,000,000.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 28, 2021
Time: 10:00 AM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/2iasbnhq
Technicals
52-week high: $287.92
52-week low: $165.45
Price action over last quarter: down 9.89%
Company Description
Littelfuse is a leading provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) and other passive components, selling billions of units into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure.
