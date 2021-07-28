Recap: Integra Lifesciences Q2 Earnings

Shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) were unchanged after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 139.39% over the past year to $0.79, which beat the estimate of $0.66.

Revenue of $389,992,000 higher by 50.77% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $376,010,000.

Guidance

Q3 EPS expected between $0.71 and $0.74.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $382,000,000 and $389,000,000.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 28, 2021

Time: 08:30 AM

ET Webcast URL: https://investor.integralife.com/events-and-presentations

Technicals

52-week high: $77.40

52-week low: $42.12

Price action over last quarter: down 5.16%

Company Description

Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp is a New Jersey-based medical equipment company focused on developing products for regenerative therapy, extremity orthopedics, and neurosurgical applications. The firm is organized into two primary segments: Codman specialty surgical and orthopedics and tissue technologies. Codman specialty surgical generates maximum revenue from its segmental operations. Integra earns approximately 29% of sales internationally, with the remainder 71% derived from the United States.