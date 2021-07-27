Haverty Furniture Cos: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 332.69% over the past year to $1.21, which beat the estimate of $0.76.

Revenue of $249,989,000 higher by 127.33% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $217,510,000.

Outlook

Haverty Furniture Cos hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Haverty Furniture Cos hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $52.84

Company's 52-week low was at $13.38

Price action over last quarter: down 17.80%

Company Description

Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides various products such as Sofa Tables, Sleepers, End Tables, Cocktail Tables, Accent Pieces, Display Cabinets, Wall Decor, Florals and Tress, and other related products. The company operates primarily in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. All its activities are encompassed in its Merchandise division. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its upholstery products and, secondarily, from bedroom furniture.