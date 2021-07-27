Recap: Ashland Global Holdings Q3 Earnings

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings (NYSE:ASH) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 45.24% over the past year to $1.22, which missed the estimate of $1.29.

Revenue of $637,000,000 rose by 10.98% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $630,190,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Ashland Global Holdings hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $95.96

52-week low: $66.95

Price action over last quarter: down 0.98%

Company Description

Ashland Global Holdings is a global specialty materials company that serves a wide range of industrial markets. The company has a business-centric operating model and is organized into five distinct segments: life sciences, personal care and household, performance adhesives, specialty additives, and intermediates and solvents. Key customers for the firm include pharmaceutical companies and manufacturers of personal care products, food and beverages, and nutraceuticals and supplements. There is not a single segment that represents a majority of revenue given its extensive portfolio of products. A large portion of revenue is generated outside of the United States and there is higher demand for the company's services during warmer weather months.