Recap: First Interstate BancSys Q2 Earnings

Shares of First Interstate BancSys (NASDAQ:FIBK) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 18.97% over the past year to $0.69, which missed the estimate of $0.72.

Revenue of $154,100,000 decreased by 4.99% year over year, which missed the estimate of $157,670,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

First Interstate BancSys hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $51.24

52-week low: $28.66

Price action over last quarter: down 11.33%

Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem Inc is a financial holding company. It is the parent company of First Interstate Bank, a community bank offering a range of internet, mobile and other banking and financial services throughout Idaho, Montana, Oregon, South Dakota, Washington, and Wyoming. It delivers a range of financial products and services to both retail and commercial customers in industries like agriculture, construction, education, energy, governmental services, healthcare, mining, professional services, retail, tourism, and wholesale trade. In addition to the banking offices, it also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It generates a majority of income from interest charged on loans, and interest and dividends earned on investments.