Horizon Bancorp: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) remained unaffected after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 56.25% year over year to $0.50, which beat the estimate of $0.44.

Revenue of $57,839,000 higher by 6.87% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,770,000.

Guidance

Horizon Bancorp hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Horizon Bancorp hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $20.17

52-week low: $9.42

Price action over last quarter: down 12.55%

Company Overview

Horizon Bancorp (IN) is a United States-based holding company providing banking services. It is engaged in providing commercial and retail banking services, corporate and individual trust and agency services, and other services incident to banking. The company also provides commercial loans, real estate loans, mortgage warehouse loans, consumer loans, and other credit facilities. In addition, the company provides advances, loans, term loans, overdrafts for various business purposes such as business expansion, purchasing machinery and equipment, business mortgaged and others. Revenue generated by the company mainly consists of dividends received.