IDEX: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 46.36% over the past year to $1.61, which were in line with the estimate of $1.61.

Revenue of $685,947,000 up by 22.22% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $685,880,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $1.57 and $1.61.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $235.76

52-week low: $162.60

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.56%

Company Description

Idex manufactures pumps, flow meters, valves, and fluidic systems for customers in a variety of end markets, including industrial, fire & safety, life science, and water. The firm's business is organized into three segments: fluid & metering technologies, health & science technologies, and fire & safety and diversified products. Based in Lake Forest, Illinois, Idex has manufacturing operations in over 20 countries and has over 7,000 employees. The company generated $2.4 billion in revenue and $537 million in adjusted operating income in 2020.