Principal Financial Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Principal Financial Gr (NASDAQ:PFG) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 16.44% over the past year to $1.70, which beat the estimate of $1.50.

Revenue of $3,614,000,000 rose by 13.61% from the same period last year, which missed the estimate of $3,680,000,000.

Outlook

Principal Financial Gr hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Principal Financial Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $67.97

Company's 52-week low was at $37.03

Price action over last quarter: down 1.79%

Company Profile

Principal Financial Group Inc is a provider of retirement savings, investment, and insurance products, with approximately $806.6 billion in assets under management and nearly 20 million customers as of the recent quarter. It operates in four business segments that are Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and United States Insurance Solutions. The company receives maximum revenue in the form of premiums.