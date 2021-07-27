Axis Capital Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Axis Capital Holdings (NYSE:AXS) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 138.10% over the past year to $2.00, which beat the estimate of $1.38.

Revenue of $1,341,000,000 higher by 11.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $1,140,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $58.61

Company's 52-week low was at $39.61

Price action over last quarter: down 9.77%

Company Description

Axis Capital Holdings Ltd is a property and casualty insurance company that provides various products and services to clients and distribution partners. The company has operating subsidiaries and branch networks based in Bermuda, the United States, Canada, Europe, and Singapore. Its business consists of two distinct global underwriting platforms, AXIS Insurance, and AXIS Reinsurance. The company manages its portfolio holistically, aiming to construct an optimum consolidated portfolio of funded and unfunded risks.