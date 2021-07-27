 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Visa: Q3 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 4:54pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.57% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $6,130,000,000 rose by 26.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,850,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Visa hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Visa hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.visa.com%2F&eventid=3192800&sessionid=1&key=894C60FEE6B59D7AAE3E206154BF78A3&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $250.46

Company's 52-week low was at $179.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.11%

Company Profile

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2020, it processed almost $9 trillion in purchase transactions. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.

 

Related Articles (V)

Visa-Backed Conductor Prepares for US IPO: Reuters
5 Things You Might Not Know About US Gymnast Simone Biles
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Visa
Booking.com Fintech Lead Unpacks Payments Pivot, Vision To Refine Travel Experience
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings