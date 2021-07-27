Visa: Q3 Earnings Insights

Shares of Visa (NYSE:V) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q3 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 40.57% over the past year to $1.49, which beat the estimate of $1.34.

Revenue of $6,130,000,000 rose by 26.73% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $5,850,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Visa hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Visa hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.visa.com%2F&eventid=3192800&sessionid=1&key=894C60FEE6B59D7AAE3E206154BF78A3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $250.46

Company's 52-week low was at $179.23

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.11%

Company Profile

Visa is the largest payment processor in the world. In fiscal 2020, it processed almost $9 trillion in purchase transactions. Visa operates in over 200 countries and processes transactions in over 160 currencies. Its systems are capable of processing over 65,000 transactions per second.