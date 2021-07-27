Transcat: Q1 Earnings Insights

Shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 345.45% year over year to $0.49, which beat the estimate of $0.25.

Revenue of $47,790,000 higher by 22.84% year over year, which beat the estimate of $44,420,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $65.38

Company's 52-week low was at $26.05

Price action over last quarter: Up 9.47%

Company Overview

Transcat Inc is involved in providing calibration and laboratory instrument services and distribution of test, measurement and control instrumentation. Its product and services portfolio consists of calibration instruments, dimensional measuring tools, Electrical test instruments, pressure measurement etc. The firm has Service and Distribution operating segments. It derives the majority of its revenues from the Service segment. The firm promotes and sells its products under brand names such as Estech, FLIR, Fluke, Keysight, and Megger among others. It serves to pharmaceutical, industrial manufacturing, energy and chemical process industries.