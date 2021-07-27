Recap: Matador Resources Q2 Earnings

Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) moved higher in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 3500.00% over the past year to $1.02, which beat the estimate of $0.74.

Revenue of $357,427,000 up by 468.07% year over year, which beat the estimate of $339,090,000.

Looking Ahead

Matador Resources hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Matador Resources hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $38.05

52-week low: $6.29

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.71%

Company Profile

Matador Resources Co is an independent energy company engaged in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources. The majority of the company's assets are located in the United States, with an emphasis on oil and natural gas shale and other unconventional plays. Along with maintaining a portfolio of oil and natural gas properties, Matador works to identify and develop midstream opportunities that support and enhance its exploration and development business. The company often uses advanced formation evaluation, 3-D seismic technology, horizontal drilling, and hydraulic fracturing technology to enhance the development of the basins in which it operates.