CoStar Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of CoStar Gr (NASDAQ:CSGP) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share decreased 88.89% year over year to $0.26, which beat the estimate of $0.23.

Revenue of $480,333,000 rose by 20.94% year over year, which beat the estimate of $470,580,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected between $0.22 and $0.23.

Q3 revenue expected to be between $495,000,000 and $500,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.costargroup.com%2F&eventid=3192655&sessionid=1&key=24AE63E35EB11842BE47C56A71379958®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $952.76

52-week low: $82.07

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.75%

Company Description

CoStar Group is a leading provider of commercial real estate data and marketplace listing platforms. Its data offering contains in-depth analytical information on over 5 million commercial real estate properties related to various subsectors including office, retail, multifamily, healthcare, industrial, self-storage, and data centers. It operates five flagship brands: CoStar Suite, LoopNet, Apartments.com, BizBuySell, and LandsofAmerica with approximately three quarters of its revenue classified as subscription based. The company has also recently expanded its presence in Canada, the United Kingdom, Spain, and France.