Recap: UMB Financial Q2 Earnings

Shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 35.34% over the past year to $1.80, which beat the estimate of $1.78.

Revenue of $332,660,000 higher by 11.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $311,780,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $99.98

52-week low: $45.87

Price action over last quarter: down 8.07%

Company Overview

UMB Financial Corp, or UMBF, is a financial services holding company offering a suite of banking, asset management, and health spending solutions. Its customer base includes commercial, institutional, and personal customers across the United States. The company's banking subsidiaries own and operate banking and wealth-management centres mostly throughout the Midwest and Southwest regions of the U.S. Subsidiaries of the holding company and its lead bank, UMB Bank, include mutual fund and alternative investment services groups, single-purpose companies that deal with brokerage services and insurance, and a registered investment advisory. The bank's revenue is split nearly evenly between interest income and noninterest income.