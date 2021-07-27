AXT: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 900.00% year over year to $0.10, which beat the estimate of $0.07.

Revenue of $33,735,000 rose by 52.41% year over year, which beat the estimate of $31,100,000.

Outlook

AXT hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

AXT hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Conference Call Details

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://axtinc.gcs-web.com/events-and-presentations/events

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $15.84

Company's 52-week low was at $4.51

Price action over last quarter: down 11.94%

Company Overview

AXT Inc is a developer and producer of compound and single element semiconductor substrates, also known as wafers. The dominant substrates used in producing semiconductor chips and other electronic circuits are made from silicon. It is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of high-performance compound semiconductor substrates and sale of materials. The company provides alternative or specialty materials in the form of substrates or wafers, including compound and single element substrates. It's compound substrates combine indium with phosphorous or gallium with arsenic. Geographically firm has its business presence across the region of Europe, Taiwan, China, North America and the Asia Pacific of which China derives maximum revenue to the company.