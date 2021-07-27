 Skip to main content

Masimo: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 4:35pm   Comments
Shares of Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) moved lower in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 10.59% year over year to $0.94, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $305,118,000 higher by 1.38% year over year, which beat the estimate of $295,600,000.

Guidance

Masimo Raises FY21 Adj. EPS Guidance From $3.83 To $3.85 vs $3.77 Est., Raises Sales Guidance From $1.205B To $1.216B vs $1.21B Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.masimo.com%2F&eventid=3194363&sessionid=1&key=35D4598ECB1C87115F0AEEA356E5C374&regTag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $284.86

52-week low: $203.81

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.22%

Company Overview

Masimo is an Irvine, California-based medical device business that focuses on noninvasive patient monitoring. It began by developing superior signal processing algorithms to measure blood oxygenation levels through pulse oximetry and has expanded this expertise into a wide range of measurements and applications. The company generates revenue globally, with the United States the largest market (67% of 2020 sales), followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (21%), Asia and Australia (9%), and North and South America excluding the U.S. (3%).

 

