 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Hanover Insurance Gr: Q2 Earnings Insights
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 27, 2021 4:34pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Hanover Insurance Gr (NYSE:THG) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 74.85% year over year to $2.85, which beat the estimate of $2.38.

Revenue of $1,207,000,000 up by 11.66% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $1,150,000,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Hanover Insurance Gr hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Price Action

52-week high: $143.20

52-week low: $87.71

Price action over last quarter: down 5.14%

Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group Inc is a holding company whose primary business is offering property and casualty insurance products and services. The company markets itself through independent agents and brokers in the United States while conducting business internationally through a wholly owned subsidiary, Chaucer Holdings Limited, domiciled in the United Kingdom. The company conducts business operations through three operating segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The company operates an investment portfolio that is primarily exposed to fixed-income securities.

 

Related Articles (THG)

Earnings Scheduled For July 27, 2021
A Look Into Hanover Insurance's Price Over Earnings
Understanding Hanover Insurance Gr's Ex-Dividend Date
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-RecapsEarnings