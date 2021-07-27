Recap: Monolithic Power Systems Q2 Earnings

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 67.59% over the past year to $1.81, which beat the estimate of $1.69.

Revenue of $293,317,000 up by 57.52% year over year, which beat the estimate of $280,540,000.

Looking Ahead

Monolithic Power Systems hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://mpsic.zoom.us/j/93453171033#success

Technicals

52-week high: $417.31

52-week low: $235.62

Price action over last quarter: Up 20.56%

Company Description

Monolithic Power Systems is an analog and mixed-signal chipmaker, specializing in power management solutions. The firm's mission is to reduce total energy consumption in end systems, and it serves the computing, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer end markets. Monolithic Power uses a fabless manufacturing model, partnering with third-party chip foundries to host its proprietary BCD process technology.