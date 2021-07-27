Recap: Stryker Q2 Earnings

Shares of Stryker (NYSE:SYK) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 251.56% year over year to $2.25, which beat the estimate of $2.12.

Revenue of $4,294,000,000 higher by 55.35% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $4,130,000,000.

Guidance

Styker Says 'As previously announced, we will not be providing quarterly guidance.'

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.stryker.com%2F&eventid=3176761&sessionid=1&key=F22187AF232961534C401DB332B15B98®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

52-week high: $268.04

Company's 52-week low was at $185.20

Price action over last quarter: Up 3.38%

Company Profile

Stryker designs, manufactures, and markets an array of medical equipment, instruments, consumable supplies, and implantable devices. The product portfolio includes hip and knee replacements, endoscopy systems, operating room equipment, embolic coils, and spinal devices. Stryker remains one of the three largest competitors in reconstructive orthopedic implants and holds the leadership position in operating room equipment. Roughly one fourth of Stryker's total revenue currently comes from outside the United States.