Recap: Boyd Gaming Q2 Earnings

Shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share increased 257.14% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $0.90.

Revenue of $893,602,000 rose by 325.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $790,350,000.

Looking Ahead

Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/42056

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $71.00

Company's 52-week low was at $20.88

Price action over last quarter: down 15.34%

Company Description

Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates 28 wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has three reportable segments: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest & South.