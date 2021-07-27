Recap: Boyd Gaming Q2 Earnings
Shares of Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) were flat in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share increased 257.14% year over year to $1.54, which beat the estimate of $0.90.
Revenue of $893,602,000 rose by 325.81% year over year, which beat the estimate of $790,350,000.
Looking Ahead
Earnings guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 27, 2021
Time: 05:00 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/964/42056
Recent Stock Performance
Company's 52-week high was at $71.00
Company's 52-week low was at $20.88
Price action over last quarter: down 15.34%
Company Description
Boyd Gaming Corp is a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates 28 wholly-owned gaming entertainment properties in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. It has three reportable segments: Las Vegas Locals; Downtown Las Vegas; and Midwest & South.
