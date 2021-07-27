Mondelez International: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 4.76% over the past year to $0.66, which beat the estimate of $0.64.

Revenue of $6,642,000,000 up by 12.37% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $6,410,000,000.

Outlook

Mondelez International hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Mondelez International hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/x9zbwir5

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $65.11

Company's 52-week low was at $52.51

Price action over last quarter: Up 7.15%

Company Profile

Mondelez has operated as an independent organization following its split from the former Kraft Foods North American grocery business in October 2012. The firm is a leading player in the global snack arena with a presence in the biscuit (48% of sales), chocolate (31%), gum/candy (10%), beverage (4%), and cheese and grocery (7%) aisles. Mondelez's portfolio includes well-known brands like Oreo, Chips Ahoy, Halls, Trident, and Cadbury, among others. The firm derives around one third of revenue from developing markets, nearly 40% from Europe, and the remainder from North America.