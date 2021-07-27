Recap: Enphase Energy Q2 Earnings

Shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) decreased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 211.76% over the past year to $0.53, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $316,057,000 rose by 151.76% year over year, which beat the estimate of $311,050,000.

Guidance

Enphase Energy hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Q3 revenue expected between $335,000,000 and $355,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtwmughc

Price Action

Company's 52-week high was at $229.04

Company's 52-week low was at $56.28

Price action over last quarter: Up 17.66%

Company Profile

Enphase Energy Inc delivers energy management technology for the solar industry. The company designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions that connect solar generation, energy storage, and management on one intelligent platform. Its product and service portfolio consists of Enphase Microinverters, Enphase Envoy, Enphase Enlighten, Enphase Energy Services, and Enphase Storage System. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from the United States.