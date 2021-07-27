Recap: Teladoc Health Q2 Earnings

Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share fell 152.94% over the past year to ($0.86), which missed the estimate of ($0.56).

Revenue of $503,139,000 rose by 108.75% year over year, which beat the estimate of $500,070,000.

Looking Ahead

Q3 EPS expected to be between ($0.78) and ($0.68).

Q3 revenue expected between $510,000,000 and $520,000,000.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fir.teladochealth.com%2F&eventid=3192391&sessionid=1&key=751FE9E0FCE028D5B22D7EEB9AA27BFE®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Technicals

Company's 52-week high was at $308.00

Company's 52-week low was at $129.74

Price action over last quarter: down 12.64%

Company Description

Teladoc Health is a virtual health provider with a telehealth platform delivering 24-hour, on-demand healthcare via mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone. It also offers remote patient monitoring programs for chronic care management. Its platform connects members with a network of physicians and behavioral health professionals. Most of the company's revenue is generated from access fees on a subscription basis (per member, per month). The balance comes from visit fees and equipment rental and sales to hospital systems. Since inception, Teladoc has primarily partnered with employers, health plans, and health systems to offer network access to their members; it has also started to market directly to consumers while expanding its service portfolio.