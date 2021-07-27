Tenable Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights
Shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.
Quarterly Results
Earnings per share were up 125.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.
Revenue of $130,259,000 higher by 21.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $125,490,000.
Outlook
Tenable Holdings Sees Q3 EPS $0.01-$0.03 Vs. $0.04 Est., Sales $133M-$135M Vs. $133.37M Est.; Sees FY21 EPS $0.25-$0.29 Vs. $0.27 Est., Sales $528M-$531M Vs. $522.68M Est.
How To Listen To The Conference Call
Date: Jul 27, 2021
Time: 04:30 PM
ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/334fdceo
Recent Stock Performance
52-week high: $58.45
52-week low: $29.78
Price action over last quarter: Up 12.60%
Company Description
Tenable Holdings Inc is engaged in providing solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that call Cyber Exposure. The enterprise offerings include Tenable.io and SecurityCenter. Tenable.io manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers. Security Center is built to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional IT assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. It serves various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and others. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.
