Tenable Holdings: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Tenable Holdings (NASDAQ:TENB) increased in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 125.00% over the past year to $0.09, which beat the estimate of $0.05.

Revenue of $130,259,000 higher by 21.50% year over year, which beat the estimate of $125,490,000.

Outlook

Tenable Holdings Sees Q3 EPS $0.01-$0.03 Vs. $0.04 Est., Sales $133M-$135M Vs. $133.37M Est.; Sees FY21 EPS $0.25-$0.29 Vs. $0.27 Est., Sales $528M-$531M Vs. $522.68M Est.

How To Listen To The Conference Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/334fdceo

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $58.45

52-week low: $29.78

Price action over last quarter: Up 12.60%

Company Description

Tenable Holdings Inc is engaged in providing solutions for a new category of cybersecurity that call Cyber Exposure. The enterprise offerings include Tenable.io and SecurityCenter. Tenable.io manages and measures cyber exposure across a range of traditional IT assets, such as networking infrastructure, desktops, and on-premises servers. Security Center is built to manage and measure cyber exposure across traditional IT assets and can be run on-premises, in the cloud or in a hybrid environment. It serves various industries such as finance, healthcare, retail, energy, and others. The company has a presence in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the Asia Pacific.