Recap: C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q2 Earnings

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) fell in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 35.85% year over year to $1.44, which beat the estimate of $1.32.

Revenue of $5,533,000,000 higher by 52.51% year over year, which beat the estimate of $4,890,000,000.

Looking Ahead

C.H. Robinson Worldwide hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide hasn't issued any revenue guidance for the time being.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 05:00 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.chrobinson.com%2F&eventid=3194311&sessionid=1&key=B9137CFE0CB3AEAB917FB6CBA64E4CD3®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Price Action

52-week high: $106.75

52-week low: $84.77

Price action over last quarter: down 2.47%

Company Profile

C.H. Robinson is a top-tier non-asset-based third-party logistics provider with a significant focus on domestic freight brokerage (63% of 2020 net revenue), which reflects mostly truck brokerage but also rail intermodal. Additionally, the firm also operates a large air and ocean forwarding division (24%), which has grown organically and via acquisition, and a legacy produce-sourcing operation (8%). The remainder of net revenue reflects transportation management services and the firm's European truck brokerage operations.