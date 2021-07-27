Manhattan Associates: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) rose in after-market trading after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share were up 52.50% year over year to $0.61, which beat the estimate of $0.43.

Revenue of $166,114,000 higher by 22.48% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $156,940,000.

Looking Ahead

Manhattan Associates hasn't issued any earnings guidance for the time being.

Revenue guidance hasn't been issued by the company for now.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jg8x8ixt

Recent Stock Performance

Company's 52-week high was at $149.78

Company's 52-week low was at $83.74

Price action over last quarter: Up 0.83%

Company Overview

Manhattan Associates provides software that helps users manage their supply chains, inventory, and omnichannel operations. Customers are generally retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, and logistics providers. The company was founded in 1990 and serves more than 1,200 customers around the world.