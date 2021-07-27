A10 Networks: Q2 Earnings Insights

Shares of A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) decreased after the company reported Q2 results.

Quarterly Results

Earnings per share rose 44.44% year over year to $0.13, which beat the estimate of $0.11.

Revenue of $59,168,000 higher by 12.70% from the same period last year, which beat the estimate of $56,630,000.

Guidance

A10 Networks Sees Q3 Sales $60.6M-$63.4M Vs. $61.49M Est.

Details Of The Call

Date: Jul 27, 2021

Time: 04:30 PM

ET Webcast URL: https://event.on24.com/eventRegistration/EventLobbyServlet?target=reg20.jsp&referrer=https%3A%2F%2Finvestors.a10networks.com%2F&eventid=3190455&sessionid=1&key=94EAD3614EF04AF75EDB1BF4D2AC981D®Tag=&V2=false&sourcepage=register

Recent Stock Performance

52-week high: $11.97

52-week low: $6.13

Price action over last quarter: Up 27.25%

Company Profile

A10 Networks Inc is a provider of secure application solutions and services that enables a new generation of intelligently connected companies, the ability to continuously improve cyber protection and digital responsiveness across dynamic Information Technology and network infrastructures. Its portfolio consists of six secure application solutions; Thunder Application Delivery Controller, Lightning Application Delivery Controller, Thunder Carrier Grade Networking, Thunder Threat Protection System, Thunder SSL Insight and Thunder Convergent Firewall, and two intelligent management and automation tools; Harmony Controller and aGalaxy TPS. Key revenue is generated from the Americas, with the rest coming from Europe, the Middle East and Africa, plus the Asia Pacific region.