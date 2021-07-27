Earnings Outlook For Fortress Transportation

Fortress Transportation (NYSE:FTAI) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Wall Street analysts see Fortress Transportation reporting a quarterly loss of $0.13 per share on sales of $113.48 million. In the same quarter last year, Fortress Transportation reported a loss per share of $0.18 on revenue of $94.31 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 27.78% increase in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 20.33% from the same quarter last year. Fortress Transportation's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.34 -0.32 -0.06 -0.26 EPS Actual -0.40 -0.70 -0.30 -0.18 Revenue Estimate 83.21 M 88.05 M 101.88 M 93.14 M Revenue Actual 77.15 M 75.64 M 83.71 M 94.31 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Fortress Transportation were trading at $29.51 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 93.54%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Fortress Transportation is scheduled to hold the call at 08:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.