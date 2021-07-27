Superior Group's Earnings: A Preview

Superior Group (NASDAQ:SGC) announces its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. Here is Benzinga's everything-that-matters guide for this Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Superior Group EPS will likely be near $0.06 while revenue will be around $114.94 million, according to analysts. Superior Group earnings in the same period a year ago was $1.0 per share. Quarterly sales came in at $159.36 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, earnings would be down 106.0%. Sales would be down 27.87% from the year-ago period. Superior Group's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.36 0.30 0.24 EPS Actual 0.66 0.68 0.63 1 Revenue Estimate 123.33 M 132.11 M 107.37 M 104.13 M Revenue Actual 140.85 M 145.36 M 127.74 M 159.36 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Stock Performance

Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 36.3%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders can be content going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Superior Group is scheduled to hold the call at 17:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.