Earnings Preview: Sunnova Energy Intl

On Wednesday, July 28, Sunnova Energy Intl (NYSE:NOVA) will release its latest earnings report. Here is Benzinga's outlook for the company.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Sunnova Energy Intl's per-share loss will be near $0.17 on sales of $57.17 million, according to Wall Street analysts. In the same quarter last year, Sunnova Energy Intl reported a loss per share of $0.3 on revenue of $42.79 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 43.33%. Revenue would be have grown 33.61% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has compared to analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate -0.18 -0.31 -0.15 -0.19 EPS Actual -0.31 0 -0.15 -0.30 Revenue Estimate 43.53 M 42.80 M 48.20 M 42.04 M Revenue Actual 41.28 M 38.02 M 50.18 M 42.79 M

Stock Performance

Shares of Sunnova Energy Intl were trading at $33.79 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 39.97%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Sunnova Energy Intl is scheduled to hold the call at 08:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.