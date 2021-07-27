Earnings Outlook For Kellogg

Kellogg (NYSE:K) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Thursday, May 06. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Thursday's Q1 earnings announcement.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on management's projections, Kellogg analysts model for earnings of $0.96 per share on sales of $3.38 billion. Kellogg EPS in the same period a year ago totaled $0.99. Sales were $3.41 billion.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Wall Street analysts who study this company will publish analyst estimates of revenue and EPS. The averages of all analyst EPS and revenue estimates are called the "consensus estimates"; these consensus estimates can have a significant effect on a company's performance during an earnings release.

When a company posts earnings or revenue above or below a consensus estimate, it has posted an "earnings surprise", which can really move a stock depending on the difference between actual and estimated values.

If the company were to match the consensus estimate when it reports Thursday, EPS would have fallen 3.03%. Sales would have fallen 0.94% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the Kellogg's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.96 0.89 0.86 0.93 EPS Actual 1.11 0.86 0.91 1.24 Revenue Estimate 3.38 B 3.50 B 3.37 B 3.30 B Revenue Actual 3.58 B 3.46 B 3.43 B 3.46 B

Stock Performance

Shares of Kellogg were trading at $63.25 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 10.59%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely unhappy going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Kellogg is scheduled to hold the call at 09:30:00 ET and can be accessed here.