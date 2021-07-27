Agnico Eagle Mines Earnings Preview

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) will be releasing its next round of earnings this Wednesday, July 28. For all of the relevant information, here is your guide for Wednesday's Q2 earnings announcement.

What Are Earnings, Net Income, And Earnings Per Share?

Earnings and especially earnings per share (EPS) are useful measures of a company's profitability. Total earnings, which is also referred to as net income, equals total revenue minus total expenses. EPS equals to net income divided by the number of shares outstanding.

Earnings And Revenue

Analysts predict Agnico Eagle Mines will report earnings of $0.59 per share on revenue of $954.88 million. In the same quarter last year, Agnico Eagle Mines reported earnings per share of $0.18 on sales of $557.17 million.

What Are Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises, And Why Do They Matter?

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

If the company were to report earnings in line when it publishes results Wednesday, quarterly profit would be up 227.78%. Revenue would be up 71.38% from the same quarter last year. Here is how the company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.60 0.65 0.67 0.21 EPS Actual 0.67 0.67 0.78 0.18 Revenue Estimate 914.36 M 952.87 M 967.18 M 536.15 M Revenue Actual 934.39 M 928.45 M 980.61 M 557.17 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Over the past 52-week period, shares of Agnico Eagle Mines have declined 16.95%.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Agnico Eagle Mines is scheduled to hold the call at 11:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.