Wingstop Earnings Preview

On Wednesday, July 28, Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) will report its last quarter's earnings. Here is Benzinga's preview of the company's release.

Net Income, Earnings, And Earnings Per Share

Earnings and EPS are useful metrics of profitability. Total earnings also known as net income is equal to total revenue minus total expenses. Dividing net income by the total number of shares outstanding yields EPS.

Earnings And Revenue

Based on Wingstop management projections, analysts predict EPS of $0.33 on revenue of $73.13 million. In the same quarter last year, Wingstop reported earnings per share of $0.34 on revenue of $66.11 million.

Why Analyst Estimates And Earnings Surprises Are Important

Analysts who cover this company will publish forward-looking estimates of its revenue and EPS each quarter. Averaging together every EPS and revenue prediction that each analyst makes about a company in a quarter yields the "consensus estimates." A company posting earnings or revenue above or below the consensus estimate is known as an "earnings surprise" and may move the stock by a considerable margin.

The Wall Street estimate would represent a 2.94% decline in the company's earnings. Sales would be up 10.63% from the same quarter last year. The company's reported EPS has stacked up against analyst estimates in the past like this:

Quarter Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Q2 2020 EPS Estimate 0.31 0.23 0.34 0.29 EPS Actual 0.44 0.18 0.30 0.34 Revenue Estimate 68.88 M 64.14 M 63.81 M 62.23 M Revenue Actual 70.69 M 63.28 M 63.99 M 66.11 M

Want Real-Time Earnings Calendar Updates?

Benzinga consistently updates its earnings calendars to stay up-to-date with the latest company earnings reports. Check out the full earnings calendar list updated in real-time by following this link.

Stock Performance

Shares of Wingstop were trading at $167.11 as of July 26. Over the last 52-week period, shares are up 8.73%. Given that these returns are generally positive, long-term shareholders should be satisfied going into this earnings release.

Do not be surprised to see the stock move on comments made during its conference call. Wingstop is scheduled to hold the call at 10:00:00 ET and can be accessed here.